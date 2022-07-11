New York & New Jersey Could Face Travel-Disrupting Weather This Week

New Yorkers who have recently experienced a blissful and mostly dry-aired summer might be getting a harsh reality check this week.

With hurricane season coming into full swing, major thunderstorms and other debilitating weather are (sadly) to be expected. While we haven't seen any tropical storms just yet, there is some weather-related disruption on the horizon. According to AccuWeather, a cold front will be pressing into the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic this Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms, high heat, and humidity along with it.

New York and New Jersey residents should plan ahead of the surging temperatures, which are expected to create the conditions for severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely remain around 80–90 degrees Fahrenheit, but because of the increased humidity and the strong July sun, the real-feel temperatures are expected to head toward 100 in some locations.

On Tuesday, upstate cities like Syracuse might experience major thunderstorms in the afternoon, while New York City residents are more likely to witness the severe weather conditions in the evening. Rain, hail, and strong wind will be the main protagonists of these storms, and experts point out that tornados cannot be ruled out, either. Luckily, by Wednesday the cold front will pass the East Coast and drier summer weather will once again be back in the area.

If you're planning to travel through the affected areas on Tuesday, July 12, make sure to plan ahead and keep the weather conditions monitored.