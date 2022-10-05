Dance Your SquarePants Off at This 'SpongeBob'-Themed NYC Rave

Are ya ready, kids? If you're magnetically drawn to respond "Aye aye, Captain," you can't miss out on this party.

On December 17, Webster Hall is turning into a pineapple under the sea and is hosting a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed rave. After the widely popular Shrek rave took over Brooklyn with its swamp vibes, a lighter ocean breeze is ready to transport you under the sea and into Manhattan for a SpongeBob-filled night of fun.

The party will kick off at 11 pm, and anyone who's over 19 years old is welcome to participate. Costumes are encouraged, of course, and there will even be a contest to crown the best one. Good music and bubbles will see the scene for the "underwater" party, and drag queens are set to make an appearance to keep the party going.

The Spongebob Rave—which is inspired by, but not affiliated with, the hit Nickelodeon TV show—will take place at Webster Hall, which is located at 125 E 11th Street. Tickets start at $14.50, and to grab yours, you can visit this website.

For more information and updates, you can follow the rave's Instagram profile.