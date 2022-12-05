Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York

Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC.

Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.

Despite the proliferation of unlicensed shops, legal storefront sale of weed is still pending in New York. The new regulations regarding delivery could help speed up the process.

"We are allowing adult-use retail dispensary non-storefront delivery as a means of jumpstarting adult-use cannabis product sales," Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesperson for the Office of Cannabis Management, told The City. Additionally Ghitelman said that operational details regarding legal delivery are expected as soon as next week.

Of course, a few restrictions will still apply when ordering weed directly to your home. According to the state's Office of Cannabis Management's previous statement regarding delivery, only adults that are at least 21 will be able to order weed delivery, and ID verification will be required. Additionally, the businesses offering delivery service would only be limited to ground transportation.