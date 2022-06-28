Wegmans Is Recalling Onions in the Northeast Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The famous East Coast grocery store Wegmans just issued a warning and is recalling Vidalia Onions from its stores due to Listeria concerns. The majority of the locations impacted are in New York.

While Listeria-contaminated food isn't identifiable by a change in appearance or smell, coming in contact with it can lead to serious and—at times—life-threatening infections. People who suspect they have been exposed to Listeria by eating any recalled product should contact their primary care provider immediately.

According to Food Safety News, the produce in question was sold between June 23 and June 24, but because of the vegetable's long shelf life, some people might still have the potentially contaminated onions in their home. Specifically, Vidalia Onions sold by the pound are being recalled, and some of them may be identified via a 4-digit sticker on them (4159 or 4166). Customers should return the product to the customer service desk, and they will receive a full refund.

These are the Wegmans stores that sold the potentially-contaminated onions divided by state:

New York:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Auburn

Brockport

Calkins Road

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul

Cicero

Corning

Dewitt

Dick Road

East Avenue

Eastway

Elmira

Fairmount

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Great Northern

Holt Road

Hornell

Irondequoit

Ithaca

James Street

Jamestown

John Glenn

Johnson City

Latta Road

Losson Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

McKinley

Military Road

Mt. Read

Newark

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Onondaga

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Sheridan Drive

Taft Road

Transit Road

West Seneca



Massachusetts:

Burlington

Chestnut Hill

Medford

Natick

Northborough

Westwood



Pennsylvania: