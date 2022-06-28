Wegmans Is Recalling Onions in the Northeast Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
The products were sold in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
The famous East Coast grocery store Wegmans just issued a warning and is recalling Vidalia Onions from its stores due to Listeria concerns. The majority of the locations impacted are in New York.
While Listeria-contaminated food isn't identifiable by a change in appearance or smell, coming in contact with it can lead to serious and—at times—life-threatening infections. People who suspect they have been exposed to Listeria by eating any recalled product should contact their primary care provider immediately.
According to Food Safety News, the produce in question was sold between June 23 and June 24, but because of the vegetable's long shelf life, some people might still have the potentially contaminated onions in their home. Specifically, Vidalia Onions sold by the pound are being recalled, and some of them may be identified via a 4-digit sticker on them (4159 or 4166). Customers should return the product to the customer service desk, and they will receive a full refund.
These are the Wegmans stores that sold the potentially-contaminated onions divided by state:
New York:
- Alberta Drive
- Amherst Street
- Auburn
- Brockport
- Calkins Road
- Canandaigua
- Chili-Paul
- Cicero
- Corning
- Dewitt
- Dick Road
- East Avenue
- Eastway
- Elmira
- Fairmount
- Fairport
- Geneseo
- Geneva
- Great Northern
- Holt Road
- Hornell
- Irondequoit
- Ithaca
- James Street
- Jamestown
- John Glenn
- Johnson City
- Latta Road
- Losson Road
- Lyell Avenue
- Marketplace
- McKinley
- Military Road
- Mt. Read
- Newark
- Niagara Falls Boulevard
- Onondaga
- Penfield
- Perinton
- Pittsford
- Ridge-Culver
- Ridgemont
- Sheridan Drive
- Taft Road
- Transit Road
- West Seneca
Massachusetts:
- Burlington
- Chestnut Hill
- Medford
- Natick
- Northborough
- Westwood
Pennsylvania:
- Erie West
- Erie Peach Street