Wegmans' New Manhattan Location Will Feature an Omakase Counter

Going to the grocery store while hungry won't be something to avoid anymore. Wegmans' first Manhattan location, which is set to open in 2023, will also feature a high-end seafood restaurant.

The new NYC location, which will be the first one to open its doors in Manhattan, will be located on Astor Place. In addition to the classic Wegmans grocery store section, the space will also be home to a 2,637-square-foot seafood restaurant, according to a recent liquor license application.

Serving both lunch and dinner, the restaurant will delight guests with sushi and sashimi as well as seafood platters and raw oysters. A variety of appetizers and side dishes will also be available, including dim sum, poke bowls, and many others. Those looking for a fancy meal will also be able to sit at the sushi bar, which accommodates up to 10 guests, and enjoy a wonderful omakase experience. There will also be an oyster bar, which sits up to 8 people.

"We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we've been dreaming about and working toward for a long time," Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, said in a statement. "The community's response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."