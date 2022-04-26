Wegmans Just Announced a New Store Coming to New York

Wegmaniacs, get ready.

The popular grocery chain Wegmans will continue its expansion in the New York City area, announcing this week that it inked a deal for a 100,000 square-foot space in Lake Grove, New York. The opening date has not yet been determined.

The location in Suffolk County will be the company's first Long Island outpost. A location is already open in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and the company also announced a Manhattan store opening in 2023, replacing the Astor Place Kmart. There are also stores in Harrison, New York and several towns in New Jersey.

"We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island," Sam Shalem, chairman and CEO of Prestige Properties & Development, which owns the shopping center, said in a press statement. "Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location."

Wegmans is a New York state company, with its first stores and corporate headquarters located in the Rochester area. However, its expansion into downstate New York is relatively recent, with the Brooklyn location opening in 2019. Long Island will also host a new outpost of Asian grocery giant 99 Ranch Market in its first foray into the state.