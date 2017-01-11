Welp, the L Train is Gonna Suck This Spring

Brooklynites, you're not going to like this...

Starting this spring, there will be no L train service from Brooklyn to Manhattan for six straight weekends and no late-night service between the two boroughs for nine consecutive weeks, according to a report by the New York Post. Beginning April 11 and ending May 18, L trains will only run from the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway stop to Lorimer Street on weekends (12:01am Saturday through 5am Monday) and will not run between 1st and 8th avenues in Manhattan, as MTA crews conduct maintenance work.

On top of not operating on the weekend, there will be no service between Brooklyn and Manhattan on the line on weeknights March 24 through May 22 from midnight to 5am. The MTA recommends customers use the shuttle bus (ugh) from the Lorimer stop to the Marcy Avenue stop, and in Manhattan, the MTA is planning for extra service on the M14 bus between 1st Avenue and 8th Avenue, according to the report.