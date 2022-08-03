4 Miles of NYC's West Side Highway Could Become a Bike Lane Under New Proposal

Biking from NYC's Downtown to Midtown and vice versa could soon become much more efficient.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine just advanced a new bike-friendly proposal, which would turn one car lane of the West Side Highway into a two-way protected bike lane. Both regular bikes and electric bikes would be allowed to travel on the new dedicated path. Safety would also be paramount, and the bike lane would be separated from the car lanes by a curb and planters.

The proposal aims to solve the congestion issues on the Hudson River Greenway, which runs west of the highway. In addition to being too heavily trafficked, the greenway doesn't allow electric bikes, a problem that the new bike lane would solve.

"During the morning commute, the evening commute on evenings and weekends when the weather is nice, it is simply too crowded on the green way," Levine said on Tuesday during a press conference. "This solution would make this route safer for everybody."

If the project is approved, the new bike lane would stretch for four miles from Chambers Street to 57th Street in the first phase. The city would then look to extend the lane north of 57th Street in a second phase.

The New York City Department of Transportation doesn't seem to be rejecting the idea just yet. A spokesperson for the department told Gothamist that, for now, the agency is looking into the proposal.