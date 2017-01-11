What Happens When Subway Announcements Get A Little Too Real

Your everyday commute on the subway is full of those innocuous train announcements that you can't hear over your glorious playlist heavy on Ambassador T-Swift -- that is, until you pull an ear bud out when the train unexpectedly stops moving to see what's happening. But a new video shows what it might be like if the announcer got real and starting calling you out for your crap like when you think it's OK to manspread or hug the last remaining poll with your whole body, you horrible commuter, you.
Look, sometimes people definitely need to be shamed on the subway, but what if it took things even further and along with reminding you to give up your seat for the pregnant and disabled folks, it also preached about climate change and war in the Middle East? That'd make things a whole lot more awkward than just having someone butt-hog the pole.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would love to be in charge of the train announcements. Nobody would be spared, and I promise, everyone would travel happier. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.