Here's Everything You Need to Know About Manhattanhenge 2022

New York City is a concrete jungle, so it's not a surprise that it isn't the best spot to catch mind-blowing celestial phenomena. But this doesn't mean you can't see at least one.

Manhattanhenge, a series of Instagram-worthy celestial events, is fast approaching, and New Yorkers should get ready to pull out their cellphones or professional cameras. The phenomenon is also known as the Manhattan Solstice, and it happens at the time of the year when the sun becomes perfectly aligned with the Manhattan street grid around sunset. With the sun right above the horizon, the light shines across the city's streets making for breathtaking views and, of course, photo opportunities.

The term Manhattanhenge was initially coined by Neil deGrasse Tyson in the late '90s when he was an astrophysicist at the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History. Tyson wanted to pay homage to Stonhenge through a beautiful celestial event in NYC, and after a while, the phenomenon became popular among the public.

When is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge happens four times during the year, two of them being around late May and the other two in mid-July. Every year, astronomers and scientists from the American Museum of Natural History work hard to pin down the exact dates for a perfect experience. This year, New Yorkers will be able to witness Manhattanhenge in all of its splendor on the following dates and times, as announced by MTA Away:

May 29, 8:13 pm

May 30, 8:12 pm

July 11, 8:20 pm

July 12, 8:21 pm

What are the best spots to witness Manhattanhenge?

New Yorkers wishing to catch the amazing orange-and-yellow sunsets produced by Manhattanhenge are able to do so in many different spots. According to Astrophysicist Jackie Faherty of the AMNH, anywhere from 14th Street and up to Washington Heights is fair game, but viewers should keep in mind that obstacles such as hills, buildings, and even Central Park could get in the way, Gothamist reports.

Faherty's favorite spots include:

145th Street, close to Broadway

72nd Street

42nd Street

In case you opt to plant your feet on 42nd Street, Faherty recommends positioning yourself by the Tudor City overpass or by Grand Central in Pershing Square.