What's Cute, Furry, and Won't Pass TSA Security at LaGuardia?

And in what could be the best news that's come out of LaGuardia in a very long time, the dog and its owner were reunited thanks to TSA agents who sprung into action and tracked down a woman via her airline. The woman, who was also shocked to see her dog at the airport, said it must have climbed into the suitcase and snuggled up in some clothing while she was packing. Her husband came to the airport and took the pup home, according to the TSA.

Looks like humans aren't the only ones trying to escape this cold and snow nonsense. Smart dog.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is just glad the little thing wasn't stuck in the suitcase for that whole flight.