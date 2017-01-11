When Will It End? Up To 8 More Inches of Soul-Crushing Snow On the Way

"From what we know at this moment, we will get up to 8 inches of snow, starting at midnight," Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier on Wednesday. The mayor urged New Yorkers to be careful on roads and sidewalks (aka slush canals) and to use to mass transit to get around during the storm -- that is, if you can muster the courage to leave your apartment at all.

The frozen horror is expected to come to an end with snow "tapering off" late on Thursday afternoon and evening, by which time you'll have exhausted any remaining new episodes of House of Cards, the last few beers in your fridge, and those delivery coupons you've been holding on to. Oh, and with temperatures forecasted in the 40s and 50s next week, get ready for more of that gorgeous gray sidewalk slurpees seeping into your socks. But as New Yorkers do, we'll make it. Right?