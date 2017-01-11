When Will It End? Up To 8 More Inches of Soul-Crushing Snow On the Way

As if the snow and resulting slush oceans these last few days weren't enough, another big round of soon-to-be-brown snow is on its way to crush your soul Wednesday night into Thursday, and at this point, probably forever, right?
Basically, if you're anywhere in the greater New York City area, you're probably under a Winter Storm Watch or a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service beginning at 7pm Wednesday with forecasts calling for 3in to 6in of snow in NYC and as much as 4in to 8in of snow in surrounding areas like New Jersey and on Long Island, which is just wonderful. But don't worry, the sky will ease us into this full-on snowy crap circus, first with some of that delightful cold rain we saw last night, then sleet Wednesday night, before finally changing into messy, wet, snow, according to the weather alerts.
"From what we know at this moment, we will get up to 8 inches of snow, starting at midnight," Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier on Wednesday. The mayor urged New Yorkers to be careful on roads and sidewalks (aka slush canals) and to use to mass transit to get around during the storm -- that is, if you can muster the courage to leave your apartment at all.
The frozen horror is expected to come to an end with snow "tapering off" late on Thursday afternoon and evening, by which time you'll have exhausted any remaining new episodes of House of Cards, the last few beers in your fridge, and those delivery coupons you've been holding on to. Oh, and with temperatures forecasted in the 40s and 50s next week, get ready for more of that gorgeous gray sidewalk slurpees seeping into your socks. But as New Yorkers do, we'll make it. Right?
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is thinking happy thoughts like outdoor brunch and picnics in the park to get through this madness. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.