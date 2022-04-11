Everywhere You Can Get Free COVID-19 Test Kits in NYC

While COVID-caused hospitalizations and confirmed deaths are low across NYC, official data shows the number of people testing positive for COVID is slowly climbing.

Getting tested can be a financial burden—especially since uninsured citizens across the US will soon have to pay for their own COVID tests in some cases. Luckily, New York City is offering handy at-home COVID testing kits that can be picked up for free at select locations across the five boroughs. On this website you can find a complete list of locations and times of operations divided by borough. Most locations are libraries and museums, like the Brooklyn Heights Library or Manhattan's American Museum of Natural History.

Although getting tested regularly is your best bet for keeping the virus at bay, it becomes particularly important to do so when cities and communities witness a spike in confirmed cases. Per NYC's guidance, all New Yorkers should get tested regularly whether or not they have symptoms—especially if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID.

Immunocompromised residents and adults over 65 who wish to get tested safely can request at-home COVID testing. To schedule an appointment for in-home testing, you can call (929) 298-9400 everyday from 9 am–7 pm. Anyone who contracts COVID in New York who is part of a high-risk group is also eligible for free anti-viral pill treatments delivered directly to their door.

In addition, US residents regardless of immigration status can request antigen tests delivered by mail for free. For more information, you can visit this website.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine recently shared a handy list for all five boroughs, which you can check out below: