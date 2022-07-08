Here's Where to Spot the Shark Week Blimp in the NYC Area This Month

If sharks stalking shallow waters wasn't enough, now a huge one will also be patrolling the skies, and New Yorkers might be able to spot it from the city.

There's no need to worry; flying sharks are not a thing... yet. To celebrate the return of Discovery Channel's Shark Week, the iconic Shark Week blimp will be soaring the East Coast skies throughout the month of July, hitting the New York area multiple times.

The massive 128-foot-long and 44-foot-high blimp originally departed from Nashville on July 1, and it is set to make its way to New Jersey beaches starting on July 8. It won't be until July 21 that the Shark Week blimp will cross the NYC skies, when it will make its way to Long Island, NYC, Coney Island, and Fire Island. Luckily, it will spend the weekend in the area, and New Yorkers who are planning to visit the Hamptons on July 23 will be able to spot it from there.

While the blimp's travel schedule is already set, cities and dates are subject to change due to potential bad weather and other conditions. To stay up to date with the latest blimp news, you can visit the Shark Week website.

Here's the schedule of the East Coast Shark Week blimp: