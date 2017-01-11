Who's Having the Loudest Sex in NYC, According to 311

A couple in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn is having the loudest sex in New York City, according to an extensive report by DNAinfo, analyzing 311/loud sex data.

The couple's sex is so loud that through last October and December alone, neighbors at the building, located at 7201 Ridge Blvd., lodged six noise complaints with the city. One complainant said, "Neighbors are having very loud sex with the windows open that can be heard throughout the whole bldg. [sic]" in a complaint made in the early hours of the morning Nov. 14 and told DNAinfo, "I’m not sure what they were doing, but the woman was moaning and screaming, ‘Oh yeah, oh, do it to me,'” according to the report. Um, obviously, they were having crazy loud sex.