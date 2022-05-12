A New Whole Foods Market Location Is About to Open in Manhattan

New York City's famous NoMad neighborhood is soon getting its share of quality, locally-sourced groceries.

Whole Foods Market NoMad is set to open its door to the public on June 1. It will be located at 63 Madison Avenue, just between 27th and 28th Street. With a sprawling space of 54,000 square feet, the store will offer more than 1,000 items locally sourced from New York and the surrounding area. Christopher Manca, Whole Foods Market's northeast region's local forager, will be responsible for the selection, which will be hand-picked directly by him.

Local products will be paramount in every section of the store. Vietnamese coffee from Brooklyn-based Nguyen Coffee Supply as well as New York-famous bagels from Black Seed Bagels will be available, and over 20 local farms will provide fresh and organic produce.

There will also be full seafood and meat counters to satisfy every client's needs. They will offer a vast array of locally sourced seafood—like oysters from West Robins Oyster Company—and meats, which will include sausages from Brooklyn Cured Sausage.

Whole Foods Market NoMad will also feature a specialty department that aims at celebrating artisan producers and cheesemakers. Local pastas and cheeses will be available to customers, and a cheese counter equipped with trained cheesemongers will be able to guide every guest with valuable recommendations.

Hungry customers will be able to grab a bite directly at the new store. On-site dining options at Whole Foods Market NoMad range from Mediterranean food—like that of Za'atar—to Yosi Kosher Kitchen and Nomad 63 by Whole Foods Market, which will offer beer, wine, and bar bites. Those wishing to grab a coffee on the fly will be able to do so at the full-service coffee bar operated by Café Grumpy.