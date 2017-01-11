Investigators: Whole Foods Has Been Ripping Everyone Off

Just last month, the poor masses (i.e. millennials) rejoiced when Whole Foods announced it'd be opening cheaper stores. But now comes news that's not really news: Whole Foods has been overcharging customers all along. This time, though it's official.

New York's Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) issued a press release Wednesday detailing "systemic overcharging of pre-packaged foods" at all the city's Whole Foods locations. Which is to say, you're not just overpaying when you splurge for herbs de Provence or a jar of $10 artisanal pickles. The investigation tested meats, dairy products, and baked goods at Whole Foods stores around the city, but focused on "packages that had been labeled with exactly the same weight when it would be practically impossible for all of the packages to weigh the same amount," such as nuts, berries, vegetables, and seafood. Basically, all the stuff you love at Whole Foods.