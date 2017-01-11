You Can't Hail Cabs at 4pm Because Everyone Is Stupid

Writes Wellington, the reason "cab drivers choose to do a shift change at a time of the day that has some of the highest demand and thus the highest potential for income" is "sort of strange." A taxi is usually shared by two cabbies, each taking 12-hour shifts, he explains, and in an effort to be fair about fares, they've found that switching at 4pm yields them both roughly equal pay. That seems legit, but when Wellington used Freedom-of-Information'd data to find out if it was, he found that there was a more fair time for cabbies to switch: 5:08pm, deeper into rush hour.

Well, that's... not good, right? But wait! What if, like Uber's surge pricing, we just incentivize the cabbies to stay on the road during that time? City Hall already tried that. "Under the Bloomberg Administration," explains Wellington, "the city tried to combat this by adding a rush hour surcharge ... they raised the fare from 4PM-8PM by $1." The result actually made the problem worse -- the surcharge-adjusted data pushes the optimal shift-change time even later, to 5:22pm. So basically, it's harder to hail a cab deeper into rush hour, and it will cost more.