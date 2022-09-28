Williamsburg Trader Joe's Employees Want to Unionize & They're the First in NYC

Trader Joe's workers in Williamsburg want a union, making it the first Trader Joe's store across the five boroughs to file for representation.

Just one month after the beloved 14th Street Trader Joe's Wine Shop shut down suspiciously ahead of an expected union drive, the Williamsburg store successfully filed for union representation, the National Labor Relations Board reports.

With 185 employees, the Williamsburg location is looking to join Trader Joe's United, the same union that won consent and was established this summer in Trader Joe's stores across Massachusetts and Minnesota, Gothamist reports.

Now, the challenge will be agreeing on a bargaining contract with the company. The move comes amidst a nationwide push for unionization at companies like Starbucks and Amazon.

A flier handed to shoppers at the Brooklyn store briefly explains the employees' contact manifesto. "We're organizing for our rights and dignity at work," it reads. "To fight for an NYC living wage, better access to healthcare and paid time off, clear and fairly applied disciplinary processes, and much more."