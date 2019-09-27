The Dodo Is Throwing a Huge Halloween Bash for You and Your Dog

How do you make the best day ever into an even better day? The answer is easy -- by adding dogs.
The Dodo, the no. 1 animal brand on digital and the most-engaged with media brand on mobile in the world, is throwing a wild experiential event for you and your pup, aptly dubbed the Best Dog Day Ever. This Halloween-themed event runs every Thursday through Sunday from October 4 through October 27 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and features a Trick or Treat shoppe for pups, a Canine Corn Maze, and even a pumpkin patch stuffed full of toys, among other dog-centric attractions.
“The Dodo has built its reputation by putting animals first in our video series so it only makes sense to extend that philosophy into live experiences with ‘Best Dog Day Ever,’" said YuJung Kim, president of The Dodo, in a press release. “We noticed more and more people want to celebrate Halloween with their dogs, and there weren’t many dog-first options in the New York area. Why not create the perfect, spooky, fall day for owners to bond with their pups?”
Of course, not everything will be just for dogs; Dyson will have a mad scientist-themed booth that'll help pet owners tackle dander, fur, and dirt in their homes and also have groomers on hand to make sure their pooches are looking extra polished for all the photo opps. Target will provide a photo booth for dressed up dogs -- and humans -- to capture timeless memories together.
There will even be a booth in collaboration with Project Forever Home, so if you show up without a dog, you might just be able to find your new best friend for life and take them home.
Tickets to Best Dog Day Ever cost $35 for a pup and their human, $25 just for an adult, and $15 for children for two hours at the event. Family packs are also available for purchase, and all tickets can be found here. The event takes places indoors at 25 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, which is accessible via the Nassau Av G train station or the Bedford Av L train station. It's open to all pooches and their pals, with costumes highly encouraged.
So, grab your leash, grab your matching hot dog costume, and grab your best four-legged friend and get ready for the best Halloween party you've ever been to.
