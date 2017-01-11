Bars & Cops Are Teaching Hipsters How to Not Get Their Shit Stolen

The campaign, which began July 10th and runs until August 3rd, has an Instagram account featuring tips like "don't forget to zipper your purse" and "take your keys out before you arrive at your door." It also has several posters that say things like "I am Brooklyn" and "We are Brooklyn" followed by the strangely worded "We Go #OutsmartBK." Okay, okay, we go do it!

Inspector Mark DiPaolo of the 90th Precinct told DNAinfo that police hope that by teaming up with local bars and using social media, they'll be able to better connect to the neighborhood's younger inhabitants. Now why didn't our schools think of this as well?