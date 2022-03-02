The First Person to Go to Every Halal Guys Location Gets Free Food for Life

From its humble beginnings as a New York City food cart, The Halal Guys has grown into a global chain. Now, it's celebrating the opening of its 100th location with the chance for one dedicated fan to win free food for life.

The Halal Guys announced this week that the first member of its loyalty program to dine at all 100 restaurant locations will be rewarded with a lifetime of free food at the chain. According to the fine print, that means one free platter every month for the next 20 years. At the NYC price of $10.79 for a beef gyro platter, that's $2,589.60 worth of free food over the next two decades.

Considering The Halal Guys now boasts locations in South Korea, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom, visiting every restaurant will be no easy feat. But even if you aren't in the mood to become a Halal globetrotter, there's still some nice prizes in store for everyday customers.

The Century Club: Customers who have dined with The Halal Guys 100 times or more will be initiated into The Century Club and receive an exclusive package including an NFT of the original cart, a custom The Halal Guys hat, a Century Club Coin, and a 3D printed cart desk ornament.

Special Discount: $5 off any order of $20 or more the weekend of March 4-6

Loyalty Club Rewards: 100 rewards points will be given to anyone who transacts with The Halal Guys app the weekend of March 11-13.

Surprise and Delight: Swag packages sent to random guests who order during March 11-13.

"We are so grateful to reach this historic milestone as a business. From a food cart on the streets of New York City to an international franchise, we would not be here without the support of our first fans and customers. We thrive off growth and innovation and are excited to see what comes next," said The Halal Guys CEO Ahmed Abouelenein in a press statement.

Thus far, The Halal Guys lover Michael P. from California is the furthest along in the 100-location quest, with 12 restaurants under his belt. If you're looking to take a shot at the crown, you can find out more information about the free food for life competition on the company's website.