New Yorkers Can Win Free Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Year This Week

Wingstop has been expanding its presence across Manhattan recently, and the chicken chain is celebrating its new digs with a major giveaway: free chicken sandwiches for a year to some lucky customers in the NYC area.

To celebrate the chicken sandwich—which the restaurant initially launched in August—the first 50 customers in line at select locations will receive a gift card for a year's worth of the fan-favorite menu item. When the sandwich originally dropped, it was in such high demand that it only took a few days before it sold out across the US. Now, Wingstop wants to give a few lucky fans the opportunity to taste it for an entire year.

The rules are simple. Get in line at the selected Wingstop restaurants at the right date, and if you're one of the first 50 customers when the doors open at 6 pm (ET), you will receive the free sandwich giveaway. The participating locations and their respective dates are the following:

86 Delancey Street: Tuesday, October 18

2665 Broadway: Wednesday, October 19

935 8th Avenue: Thursday, October 20

80 Carmine Street: Friday, October 21



"Wingstop has one of the most loyal fanbases in the restaurant game, and we're ready to bolster this devoted fandom in NYC," said Wingstop's Chief People Officer and SVP of Corporate Restaurants Donnie Upshaw in a statement. "We're serving up some serious flavor in the area and dialing up our brand swagger to match the fast moving, culture-driven city that's our backdrop. To get your hands on our flavorful Chicken Sandwiches for a full year, you don't want to miss this!"

The gift card is awarded in the form of $350 Wingstop credit, which is valued greater than the dine-in price of one Chicken Sandwich hand sauced and tossed in the flavor of the customer's choosing, each week for a full year.