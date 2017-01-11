This Blob Is a Snowstorm That's Gonna Ruin Your Weekend

Remember the salad days when it was literally 69 (heh) degrees on Christmas Eve in New York? It sucked for ice skating in Rockefeller Center, but ruled for just about everything else. But at some point, everyone has to pay the piper -- which is an antiquated way of saying the mild winter is about to end, because when's the last time you saw a piper?

In any case, the National Weather Service says the East Coast is about to have its ass handed to it by Winter Storm Jonas after its thus-far unseasonably balmy winter. Forecasts say the region could see as much as 3ft of snow this weekend in the Mid-Atlantic region, and still up to several inches further north. As Eric Holthaus writes for Slate, "This week’s storm will be a sprawling slow-mover, virtually guaranteeing heavy, multi-inch snowfall across a vast swath from Virginia to New England."