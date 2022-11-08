This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities.

If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.

Donned with gorgeous lights and holiday figures, the Winter Walk is ready to welcome visitors through the perfect holiday stroll. The lake will also be adorned with thousands of colorful lights, and a custom light tunnel will make the experience even more memorable.

The walk wouldn't be complete without a gorgeous Christmas tree, and guests will marvel at its lit-up beauty during the walk. There will even be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will bring live music, food, and Santa Claus himself to the Winter Walk.

The walk is free to attend, and families are encouraged to participate. The starting point is located at 100 Main Street, and from there you'll be able to access the park and the lighted walk.