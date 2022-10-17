Ice Skating at Wollman Rink Is Finally Coming Back This Week

Ice skating is about to be back in NYC. Of note, Wollman Rink is reopening for the winter season this month, bringing a slew of updates and improvements to its grounds.

On October 23, the rink will officially reopen, and New Yorkers are welcome to join in on the fun for free. On opening day, rink access and skate rentals will be complimentary, and guests will only need to think about having a good time. With eight hours of programmed entertainment, skaters and visitors alike will be able to marvel at on-ice performances by real professionals, including the Figure Skating in Harlem team and Camden Pulkinen, a current member of Team USA, among others.

Music will keep the party going all afternoon, thanks to DJ Rob Dinero, and guests will also get the chance to participate in off-ice activities. Ice carving and culinary demonstrations are slated on opening day, and at 7 pm, Equinox will provide a sound bath skating event for those who wish to purchase a ticket.

This year, Wollman Rink NYC is committed to making accessibility a priority. Wollman Park Partners, the association behind the rink's management, partnered with Culture Pass to ensure every New Yorker can skate and have fun this winter. The rink is expanding its Wollman Rink Access Program (WRAP) through Culture Pass, a New York Library-run system that allows you to reserve tickets to multiple NYC cultural institutions. Starting November 1, there will be monthly batches of free skating admission tickets through Culture Pass, and 60% of those will be reserved for New Yorkers living in underserved zip codes.

Additionally, skating enthusiasts can show a New York City Library or idNYC card directly at the box office during public skating hours to try and secure an on-site WRAP package. Those tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they will provide discounted entry, skates, as well as hot cocoa for only $14.

To further foster its accessible and inclusive agenda, Wollman Rink is also offering a series of free skating events throughout the season. On November 11, veterans will be able to skate free of charge, while on January 16, teachers will be treated to the same offer. A free skating day for public sector employees will come on February 20, and March 11 will be dedicated to first responders and essential workers. In addition, this year's program also flaunts a new complimentary season pass for Wollman Figure Skating in Harlem families to celebrate the community partnerships with Figure Skating in Harlem, Ice Hockey in Harlem, and Central Park North Stars Adaptive Hockey.

After a tiring skating session, food and beverages will be ready to pick any New Yorker up. With two dining options, named The Café and Melba's, guests can choose where to grab a bite and a drink, and during the winter months, they will even be able to visit the heated igloos adorning The Overlook's area, which is right above the rink.

Tickets range from $15-35 for adults depending on the entry date, while children and seniors tickets will always be $10 throughout the season. Skate rentals will be $10. For more information and to learn more about season passes, you can visit this website.