Watch an Alaskan Woman Yank an Opossum Out of a Brooklyn Bar in This Viral Video

Everybody knows that walking into a New York City bar could introduce you to eccentric characters, but nobody at Greenpoint's Temkins Bar was ready to meet an opossum.

The wild animal decided to join the Brooklyn scene last weekend when it found its way into the crowded Brooklyn bar. Chris Egan, who shot the rescue video, reportedly told Storyful that the opossum looked visibly distressed amongst the bar's patrons, who also seemed agitated by the encounter.

One of them, though, was as calm as one can be. "Hold my phone," said Sara Fulton. "I'm from Alaska." The woman stepped in, gently grabbed the animal by the scruff of its neck, and proceeded to kindly escort him outside. Egan, who pointed out that Fulton acted "without flinching," dubbed her an "opossum whisperer."

As Fulton made her way through the crowd to bring the animal back outside, people screamed and scurried away. When she got back, she brushed her hands together and went back to her night. She later posted about the opossum rescue on her Instagram, Greenpointers reports.

"I did that," read the caption.