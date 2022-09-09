This Hand-Painted, 'Alice in Wonderland'-Inspired Art Exhibit & Bar Is Coming to NYC

Ready to immerse yourself in 26,000 square feet of hand-painted magic? Then Alexa Meade's new "Wonderland Dreams" exhibit may be just for you.

The project, which is loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, is done in Meade's signature 3D painting style, allowing guests to feel like they're stepping directly into a work of art. The painting extends across every inch of 20 different rooms, where guests of all ages can explore Meade's unique vision.

An attached bar, accessible with or without a ticket, provides themed wines, snacks, and small plates that accompany the exhibit. A gift shop completes the experience by allowing guests to take a little piece of "Wonderland Dreams" home with them.

"I believe art should make everyone feel welcome and leave them inspired, which is exactly my goal with this experience. At 'Wonderland Dreams,' everyone who walks into the exhibit becomes part of this living work of art," Meade said in a press statement.

"Wonderland Dreams" will open on Friday, October 7, and run through April 2023 at 529 5th Avenue in Manhattan. You can get tickets online now, with prices running $36 Monday through Thursday and $46 Friday through Sunday.