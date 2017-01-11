Work On World's Tallest Ferris Wheel To Start Next Month in NYC

Construction is slated to begin next month in Staten Island on what is expected to be the tallest ferris wheel in the world, developers of the project announced Monday.

When completed, the ferris wheel — or the New York Wheel — will tower a ridiculous 630ft above a harbor situated on the northeast side of Staten Island, right next to the Staten Island Yankee's home, Richmond County Bank Ballpark, and just a few steps from the Staten Island Ferry. A ride will last 38 minutes, and the wheel will hold 1,440 passengers who, besides checking out views of the city from above, can watch a "4D subway ride simulation" of a theoretical Manhattan-to-Staten Island subway line, according to a summary of the project..