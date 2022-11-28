The World's Largest Gingerbread Village Is Now on Display in NYC

The sweetest village of them all is officially back in NYC.

After a pandemic-related two-year hiatus that saw it relocated outside the Big Apple, a massive gingerbread village is coming back to Essex Market in the Lower East Side. As determined by Guinness World Records for many years, the gingerbread village holds the title for being the world's largest, and it is ready to welcome visitors to admire its grandeur.

The village, dubbed GingerBread Lane, is the prized work of chef and creator Jon Lovitch, who designs, bakes, and constructs it every year. According to TimeOut New York, the NYC village flaunts 500 gingerbread houses, which are meticulously decorated with jelly bean roof tiles, candy canes, and icing structures.

GingerBread Lane will be on display at Essex Market through Sunday, January 15. For more information, you can visit the market's website.