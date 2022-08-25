The 'World's Largest' Go-Kart Racing Track Is Opening Soon in New Jersey

Racers, start your engines.

A huge new go-karting and entertainment facility is set to open this fall in Edison, New Jersey. Dubbed the "world's largest" go-kart racing course, the track will be part of a 131,000-square-foot facility that also includes 19 axe throwing lanes, 140 arcade games, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, and more.

It's called Supercharged Entertainment, and it comes from a company that operates a similar facility in Massachusetts. According to an NJ.com report, the owners are looking to do "things bigger and better." It's set to open sometime in November, and will be located on Route 1 South next to the TopGolf.

Organizers have shared previews of the go-kart track on social media, which is said to have 10 elevation changes and multiple tracks: