All 3 NYC Airports Named Amongst the Nation's Worst for Flight Cancellations

When it comes to flight cancellations, the Big Apple is in a league of its own.

As Crain's New York reports, data analysis from flight disruption claims company AirHelp shows that all three of NYC's major airports were among the top 10 worst for flight cancellations nationwide this year. The report analyzed 37,000 flight cancellations from 400 US airports spanning May 27–July 15, the peak of the summer travel season.

Despite a recent renovation that's won top marks, LaGuardia International Airport in Queens had the dubious distinction of landing in first place with 7.7% of flights cancelled. New Jersey's Newark International Airport was right behind at No. 2, with a 7.6% cancellation rate. This compares to just 2.6% at the average US airport.

John F. Kennedy International Airport fared a bit better, but still came in at No. 10 on the list with 3.6% of flights cancelled during the time period in question. Other airports high on the list included Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport (5.9% cancellation rate) and Pittsburgh International Airport (4.1% cancellation rate). The study also found that flights across the nation are most likely to be cancelled on Thursdays (3.6%) and Fridays (3.2%), while most flights on any given day are cancelled between the hours of 4 pm and 10 pm.

Air travel was notoriously stressful this summer, as pent-up travel demand from the pandemic combined with staffing shortages for both airport and airline workers. JetBlue recently responded by cutting many routes out of Newark Airport, while other airline CEOs have predicted that problems will persist until at least the fall, if not longer.