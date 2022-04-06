You Can Ride a Vintage 1917 Subway Car to Yankee Stadium on Opening Day

Baseball is back in the Bronx, and you can arrive in style this year with the return of the Metropolitan Transit Authority's vintage subway cars.

On Wednesday, the MTA announced that it would be bringing its century-old IRT "Lo-V" cars back into service to ferry passengers to Yankee Stadium for the baseball team's home opener. The game was initially scheduled for Thursday but was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather.

The Lo-V cars, which Trains Magazine notes first came into service in 1917 and are now used only for special occasions, haven't been run since the 2019 New York Yankees home opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They include old-school features like rattan seating and ceiling fans.

To catch the special vintage car, you can board at 11 am on the uptown 4 train platform at the Grand Central-42nd Street station. The train will run directly to the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station with no intermediate stops, getting spectators there in about 25 minutes.

The MTA will also bring back its special "Yankee Clipper" Metro-North service on game days to make it easier to attend by mass transit.