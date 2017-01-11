You Can Finally Get Fuku Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwiches All Week

When Fuku first opened its doors back in June, the highly anticipated concept restaurant's limited Wednesday through Sunday hours seemed like a small price to pay for some serious spicy fried chicken sandwiches from Momofuku's culinary mastermind David Chang. But now, there's no need to worry about when you can make it over to First Avenue and get your fingers greasy.
Starting Monday, Fuku will be open seven days a week for lunch from 11am to 4pm, and dinner from 6pm to 11pm, according to a Momofuku spokesperson. The restaurant empire also shared the news on Twitter:
The change comes just over a month after Chick-fil-A opened its massive fried chicken citadel in Midtown (although it's closed on Sundays). Ultimately, it seems like the summer's fried chicken craze just keeps giving.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hopes the fried chicken craze lasts forever. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
David Chang’s fast-casual chicken sandwich shop features one of the county's best fried bird numbers, featuring chicken thighs brined and marinated in a habanero puree that’s later coated in buttermilk and spices, then fried crispy, and finally, served in a Martin’s potato roll with pickles and house-made butter.