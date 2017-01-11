You Can Finally Get Fuku Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwiches All Week

When Fuku first opened its doors back in June, the highly anticipated concept restaurant's limited Wednesday through Sunday hours seemed like a small price to pay for some serious spicy fried chicken sandwiches from Momofuku's culinary mastermind David Chang. But now, there's no need to worry about when you can make it over to First Avenue and get your fingers greasy.

Starting Monday, Fuku will be open seven days a week for lunch from 11am to 4pm, and dinner from 6pm to 11pm, according to a Momofuku spokesperson. The restaurant empire also shared the news on Twitter: