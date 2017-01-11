You Probably Didn't Know You Could Do This With Your MetroCard

You should always be striving to maneuver the subway as knowledgeably and deftly as possible, which is why we found it so fascinating when a New Yorker posted an interesting question about their fare card Tuesday morning on AskNYC Reddit: What happens if you buy two monthly passes on the same fare card at the same time?

Within minutes, MTA-savvy Redditors replied, and the answer is pretty awesome. According to the responses, it's possible to purchase a monthly pass on your card and then "bank" another monthly pass on the same card. Once the first monthly pass is up, the second one is available to use automatically, which could save you time trying to get to work in the morning by having the fare ready right away. And with the fare increase coming up March 22nd, you might be able to save a little money by banking your next monthly pass at the lower rate.