You Probably Won't Be Surprised by the Nation's Most Expensive Vacation City

While a lot of summer in NYC is about trying to get the hell out of the city, for millions of people who don't live within our five boroughs, New York is a pretty damn popular vacation destination -- a record 56.4 million tourists visited last year. Turns out its the most expensive vacation city in America, according to a new ranking by GOBankingRates which is 100% unsurprising for anyone who lives here. You'd think that'd deter people, but alas, the throngs of tourists have blocked the sidewalk yet again...

GOBankingRates pulled together a bunch of data on the average cost of a night's stay in three-star hotels, food, drink, and transportation in the nation's top tourist cities and spit out rankings of the cheapest vacation cities and the most expensive vacation cities. While Las Vegas was found to be the least expensive (if you stay away from the swanky nightclubs and the roulette tables, that is), good old NYC came out at the very top of the most expensive thanks to pricey food and hotel rates that will run you about $200 per night, according to the findings. Check out the full rankings below.