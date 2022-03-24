Youngmi Mayer's Day Off in NYC's Chinatown Feels Like Home

Places to Eat & Drink

Dreamers Coffee House

Hidden away in a very quiet part of Chinatown, Dreamers Coffee House is a tiny nook offering creative craft drinks and small bites. It's one of those places where you can recharge your batteries in peace.

A proud pumpkin spice latte hater, Mayer admits she cannot resist Dreamers' real pumpkin spice latte. "During the winter, Sandy was making her own pumpkin spice mix with real pumpkins and that was so delicious," said Mayer. "I was drinking that every day."

Spicy Village

Mayer is absolutely aware that everyone knows this place, but she can't avoid talking about it. It's just too good. A classic Chinatown eatery, Spicy Village is small—and it does tend to get busy.

Mayer's been coming since 2012, and ate their famous hand-pulled noodles throughout her pregnancy. She's even taken her young son to Spicy Village to get him a bowl of tomato and egg noodles.

Don't miss out on Mayer's personal favorite. The Big Tray of Chicken is simply that—a chicken-based mala soup with chicken, served in a big tray.

Chinatown Supermarket of Manhattan

Nothing is really special about Lay's potato chips, unless we're talking about flavors that are hard to find. The Chinatown Supermarket of Manhattan offers a selection of imported Lay's chips, with flavors ranging from lobster to grilled shrimp. No wonder it's Mayer's go-to snack.

Right inside the entrance, you're greeted with a live seafood section, followed by a huge produce area and pantry items on the upper level.

"The reason I started going there so often is because when I first moved to Chinatown, I would go to H Mart and all these Korean markets to get Korean pantry items," Mayer said. "But then I realized that most of those things can actually be found in the Chinatown Supermarket."

Bacaro

Mayer regularly dreams about the food at Bacaro. Their duck ragù dish? A must-order. The steak? Also incredible.

Located on a popular stretch of Division Street, Bacaro delights with both its food and its ambiance. An old-school chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the entrance, setting the tone for a romantic dinner.

Mayer usually comes here to sip on a nice glass of wine, snack on a meat and cheese plate, and hang out with the staff. After years of stopping by, she eventually learned how to recreate some of their dishes. "They serve the steak with these smashed whole mini-potatoes with rosemary, and I learned how to make it at home," she said, proudly.