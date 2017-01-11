Your NYC Apartment Might Be Rent Stabilized Without You Knowing It

What if you've been living in a rent-stabilized apartment and paying market-rate for it without even realizing? A new website aims to help New Yorkers potentially make that painful yet potentially delightfully lucrative discovery by allowing you to search your building address and see if your unit could be rent-stabilized under the city's rules.

The site, amirentstabilized.com, runs your building's address against the city's databases and determines if it includes rent-stabilized units, but it won't be able to tell you whether your exact apartment is rent-stabilized. If your building appears to have rent-stabilized units, the site provides links to government agencies you can contact in your investigation int whether your unit is rent-stabilized. The site even directs you to the forms you need to fill out in the event you discover you've been overcharged, according to a report by DNAinfo.