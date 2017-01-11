Your Lame "Hoverboard" Is Also Illegal in NYC

If you're one of those super cool people zooming through the crowded sidewalks of NYC on a self-balancing electric scooter, or "hoverboard," the NYPD has got some news for you: you're breaking the law.

Make no mistake, you're way too technologically advanced to merely walk on your two feet among the rest of us luddites, but the next time you lazily glide by in a flash of blue LED light, there's a chance you could be slapped with a $500 fine, according to a report by Gothamist. While hoverboards may seem like expensive and -- admit it -- ridiculous toys, the NYC Department of Transportation classifies the devices as motor vehicles, and because they cannot be registered with the DMV, they're prohibited under the law, per the report. Ultimately, the NYPD and the Parks Department have the ability to enforce the rule.