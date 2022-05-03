You Can Now Buy a Perfect Replica of the Famous 'Friends' Apartment

If you ever wanted to live in Rachel and Monica's apartment from the iconic '90s sitcom Friends, now is your chance. The only catch? It's not in New York City, but in Dayton, Ohio.

A full Friends-themed house was recently listed for sale in Dayton, and it's quickly grabbed everyone's attention. It's got everything: the purple walls, the baby blue kitchen shelves, the famous wall posters, and even a very close replica of Joey's favorite stuffed penguin Huggsy.

Owner Rachel Gannon, who bought the property in November 2021 and is also the real estate agent selling the house, initially used it as a short-term Airbnb rental. Her and her husband own multiple themed Airbnbs, and when it was time to find a new themed idea, they decided to go with Friends, CNN reports.

When she listed the house for sale, Gannon wasn't expecting such a huge response. It "has been absolutely nuts," Gannon told CNN. Living in Monica and Rachel's apartment is apparently a dream of many. Multiple people have offered to pay more than the listing price of $162,000 to tip the sale scales in their favor.

Check out some photos of the Friends-themed apartment below: