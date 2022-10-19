Here's How New Yorkers Can Get Free Coffee at Bluestone Lane This Weekend

Weddings have been in full bloom this year after many pandemic-related delays, and to celebrate peak wedding season, Bluestone Lane and wedding company Zola are giving away free coffee to New Yorkers with a nuptial-related twist.

According to Zola, Saturday, October 22 is set to be the busiest wedding day of the year. Together with the popular coffee chain Bluestone Lane, Zola is committed to making the already exciting day even buzzier with the extra help of caffeine.

Getting your free coffee of choice is simple. All New Yorkers need to do is show up to one of NYC's many Bluestone Lane locations and show the barista either a wedding invite or a wedding website from any 2022 couple. That's it, free coffee.

The giveaway is only available on Saturday, October 22, so make sure to plan accordingly!