The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Taking High School Kids to Prom

Forget a limo or party bus. Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile is taking a tour through the US again, but this time, stopping to take a lucky few high school kids to their prom.

The meats, cold cuts, and occasionally face mask manufacturer is asking 17- and 18-year-olds to take to Instagram or TikTok to create 60-second-or-less videos for the contest. Make it original and creative, and don't forget to use the hashtags #OscarTakeMeToProm and #contest.

Submissions should explain why you want to make a Wienermobile prom entrance and details on when and where the dance is taking place. The contest closes at 12 pm CST on Tuesday, May 3.