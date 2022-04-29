The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Taking High School Kids to Prom
17 and 18-year-olds can enter with a video submission to TikTok or Instagram.
Forget a limo or party bus. Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile is taking a tour through the US again, but this time, stopping to take a lucky few high school kids to their prom.
The meats, cold cuts, and occasionally face mask manufacturer is asking 17- and 18-year-olds to take to Instagram or TikTok to create 60-second-or-less videos for the contest. Make it original and creative, and don't forget to use the hashtags #OscarTakeMeToProm and #contest.
Submissions should explain why you want to make a Wienermobile prom entrance and details on when and where the dance is taking place. The contest closes at 12 pm CST on Tuesday, May 3.
"Now, as proms return in full force, students nationwide can enter for a chance to trade the limo in for a ride in the iconic Wienermobile with three friends, complete with the ultimate prom pic for lasting memories and a spotlight on the brand's social channels," Oscar Mayer said in a statement to Thrillist.
Judges will then review the videos between May 3 and May 6 before the winners get notified on social media.