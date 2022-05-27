Pop-Tarts Is Celebrating the Fourth of July with the Return of a Fan-Favorite Flavor

It's that time of year. The one where we put on our star-spangled bikinis and shotgun Budweiser all in the name of patriotism. Or is that just me?

But even if you're not down with the Fourth of July shenanigans, I've still got relevant news you'll want to hear. Pop-Tarts is bringing back a fan-favorite seasonal flavor. Just in time for a summer of long weekends, the Red, White & Blueberry Pop-Tart is exclusively hitting Walmart stores, Brand Eating reports.