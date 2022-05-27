Pop-Tarts Is Celebrating the Fourth of July with the Return of a Fan-Favorite Flavor
Plus, a nostalgic fruity flavor is back too.
It's that time of year. The one where we put on our star-spangled bikinis and shotgun Budweiser all in the name of patriotism. Or is that just me?
But even if you're not down with the Fourth of July shenanigans, I've still got relevant news you'll want to hear. Pop-Tarts is bringing back a fan-favorite seasonal flavor. Just in time for a summer of long weekends, the Red, White & Blueberry Pop-Tart is exclusively hitting Walmart stores, Brand Eating reports.
The flavor features a flaky, red crust with blueberry-filling, white icing, and red and blue sprinkles. The limited-edition flavor is available in boxes of 16 pastries for $4.14.
The Red, White & Blueberry Pop-Tart isn't the only brand news as of late. In fact, the breakfast pastry maker brought back a nostalgic flavor from the early aughts in April. Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts, which include grape jelly flavored filling, white icing, and purple crunch-lets, just returned this month at Walmart locations nationwide as well.
"Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," Director of Marketing for Portable Wholesome Snacks Heidi Ray said in a statement to Thrillist.