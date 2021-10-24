Red Lobster Is Now Selling Cheddar Bay Biscuits at the Grocery Store

Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits have a bit of a cult following. To some, they're just warm, garlicky biscuits. To others, they might be the best thing on the menu.

At Red Lobster, there's an ease to grabbing a biscuit that you can't replicate with the biscuit mix that Red Lobster has available outside its restaurants. As of October 24, you can get that ease outside of the restaurant as well. Red Lobster is now selling Cheddar Bay Biscuits in the freezer aisle of the grocery store.

The ready-to-bake biscuits will be available exclusively at Walmart starting on October 24. Then they'll slowly roll out to other stores over the following month.

You can grab a box of frozen biscuits, pop 'em in the oven, brush them with melted butter and the garlic herb seasoning in the box, and you're eating warm biscuits before you know it. If you've got a cloth napkin and a basket, you can close your eyes and pretend you're at Red Lobster waiting for your entrée to hit the table. Though, unless you're actually making lobster, you might be disappointed when the entrée never arrives. You can always just grab another biscuit, though.