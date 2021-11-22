These Popular Restaurant Chains Are Open on Thanksgiving

Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving is largely about food. But if you don't want to cook it, there's nothing wrong with wanting the big meal and the trimmings without the sweat. There are restaurants all over the country that will be offering that Thanksgiving meal you're craving—from Applebee's to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, among many more. They'll be slinging the dinners in-restaurant or to go and eat at home. You might be able to find turkey and the rest at local restaurants (check your neighborhood!) in addition to chains. We've pulled together the details on restaurants that will be offering Thanksgiving-themed dinners, what they include, and how you can get them. Here are all the chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving and which ones will be offering a Thanksgiving-themed meal.

Applebee's What to expect: Select restaurants will be open. You'll want to check the hours locally, but you've got a chance of getting into one. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Some of the restaurants that are open will be serving a meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. That's all on top of the usual menu fare.

Bahama Breeze What to expect: Grab dinner from noon to 8 pm on Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You'll find a spread that includes sliced turkey with side options like green beans, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry-pineapple chutney. There's also Pumpkin Praline Pie.

Black Angus Steakhouse What to expect: The Thanksgiving dinner buffet is open from 11 am through 8 pm. That's what you can get early in the day. The regular menu will be available after 4 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You'll be making your choice of a soup or garden salad with molasses bread, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, sweet potato, steam broccoli, and cranberry sauce.

Bob Evans What to expect: As is usually the case, Bob Evans will be open with options for delivery and curbside pickup. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Premium Farmhouse Feast costs $125 for a to-go meal that serves 10. It includes turkey, ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and apple pie.

Boston Market What to expect: It'll be open. It'll also be offering food to-go or for delivery. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You can pick from turkey or rotisseries chicken and loads of sides. It's pretty much what Boston Market does. You can grab mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and vegetable stuffing.

Buca di Beppo What to expect: It'll be open for lunch and dinner. It will be serving food to-go and for delivery as well. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There's a traditional Thanksgiving meal with sliced turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Capital Grille What to expect: By its inclusion on this page, you might have guessed that Capital Grille will be open. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? It has a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey, brioche stuffing, french green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and mashed potatoes. It's $43 for adults and $15 for kids.

Cracker Barrel What to expect: The ol' barrel is offering meals for dine-in, delivery, and curbside. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Heat N' Serve Holiday Family Meal will fead either 8-10 or 4-6 depending on your order.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse What to expect: It will be as open as an eagle's wings in stock footage. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There's a traditional holiday meal available to-go that can serve two to six people. However, that order had to be in by November 23.

Denny's What to expect: Of course Denny's will be open. You can order take-out on Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? It'll have all your favorites plus a turkey and dressing dinner.

Photo courtesy of Gordon Biersch

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar What to expect: You'll find locations open from 11 am to 8 pm local time on Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The usual menu will be available, as will a special three-course special. That will include turkey or filet mignon with stuffing, green beans and onions, mashed potatoes, and a seasonal dessert.

Fogo de Chão What to expect: The Brazilian steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Full Churrasco Experience will include roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, and cranberry relish. Alternatively, there's a Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go available.



Gordon Biersch What to expect: It'll open up at 4 pm and stay open until close. Though, to-go and delivery order will shut down one hour before close at each location. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There aren't plans for a special menu.

Photo courtesy of Golden Corral

Golden Corral What to expect: Hours will vary by location, but most will be open from 11 am to 8 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The usual menu has some Thanksgiving vibes, but there aren't any plans for a special menu.

Kona Grill What to expect: It'll be open throughout Thanksgiving week. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The regular menu is open, but it'll also have turkey options through November 28. You'll get to pick between Macadamia Nut Turkey, Traditional Roasted Turkey, Turkey Mucho Loco, and Macadamia Nut Pie.

Logan's Roadhouse What to expect: All locations are going to be open. You can order pick-up from 11 am to 4 pm. Then the restaurants will be open for dine-in from 4-9 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You'll just find the usual Roadhouse menu.

Macaroni Grill What to expect: All locations will be open from 11 am to 8 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You're going to find a Thanksgiving Three Course Prix Fixe menu that includes soup or salad, Roasted Turkey Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Brussels sprouts or broccolini, and a dessert. It'll run you $30 a person. You can get that for pickup or delivery as well as in-restaurant. There's also a special Take-and-Warm Turkey Feast that can feed five to 10 people.

Photo courtesy of Rock Bottom Brewery

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery What to expect: Locations will open up at 4 pm and stay open until the usual closing time. To-go and delivery orders will end on hour before close. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You won't find anything that isn't usually on the menu at Rock Bottom.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse What to expect: The steakhouse will be open and taking reservations. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? If you're eating in-restaurant, there's a prix fixe menu available for Thanksgiving. There's also a separate prix fixe option for pickup. You can pickup the Thanksgiving at Your Table full meal or just order some sides.

STK Steakhouse What to expect: It'll be open. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Through November 28, you can grab the Roasted Free Range Turkey Special. It'll include turkey breast and confit thighs with cornbread, sage stuffing, sautéed green beans with shallots, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold potatoes with parmesan crust, gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. That long list will cost you $59.

Sullivan's Steakhouse What to expect: The doors to Sullivan's will be open from 11 am to 8 pm locally. The exception will be the Pittsburgh location. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There's going to be a Thanksgiving Three Course Prix Fixe meal that includes soup or salad, hand-carved Roasted Turkey, Sweet Onion Apple Sausage Stuffing & Brown Gravy, Cranberry Relish, and dessert. It'll run you $45 per adult and $22 per kid. If you want to eat at home, Sullivan's is offering a Take-and-Warm Thanksgiving Dinner.