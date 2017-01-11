Anthony Bourdain Wonders: How Long Will San Francisco Be Awesome?

Ever-traveling, ever-eating, and ever-on-camera, Anthony Bourdain is unafraid of sharing his opinions. And as it turns out, he's got a strong opinion about San Francisco.

"If you don't think it's as awesome as I think it is, there's something hopelessly wrong with you," the chef-turned-host says in the teaser for the newest episode of his show, "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain goes on to wonder how long SF will be awesome, describing the city by the Bay as being under threat of "evil tech money and feral yuppies." He's certainly not the only person to feel that way of late.

Check out the teaser here, because we can only embed https video (sorry), and tune into CNN at 9p EST on Sunday, Oct. 18th to see the full episode.