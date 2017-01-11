Watch Hundreds of Fire-Fighting Goats Stampede Down This Hill

If Smokey the Bear doesn't keep that hat on a swivel, he's gonna lose his job as the official mascot of fighting wildfires -- to a herd of hundreds of goats.

With an ongoing drought plaguing California, wildfires are a serious and common problem. Eliminating brush is one of the best ways to prevent such disasters -- but surprisingly, a low-tech tool does the best job. Ya know, if you consider a goat a tool. Why not?



Goats at Berkeley Lab Goats gone wild!We utilize goats at the lab in order to keep our grasses short and reduce fire hazards. In this video the goats are being herded (wait for dog at end) to the tree laden hill just below our Blackberry Gate.Video: David Stein, Berkeley Lab employeeGoats: Goats R Us Company Posted by Berkeley Lab on Friday, June 12, 2015

Scientists at Berkeley Lab, a US government laboratory dedicated creating scientific solutions for the world's problems, unleashed a herd of hundreds goats to eat brush and debris. And to... fertilize things. But they also made for a helluva scene as they cascaded down a hill toward their destination. Imagine sitting in traffic, minding your own business, and then BOOM! Goatslide.