Watch Hundreds of Fire-Fighting Goats Stampede Down This Hill

If Smokey the Bear doesn't keep that hat on a swivel, he's gonna lose his job as the official mascot of fighting wildfires -- to a herd of hundreds of goats.

With an ongoing drought plaguing California, wildfires are a serious and common problem. Eliminating brush is one of the best ways to prevent such disasters -- but surprisingly, a low-tech tool does the best job. Ya know, if you consider a goat a tool. Why not?
 

 
Scientists at Berkeley Lab, a US government laboratory dedicated creating scientific solutions for the world's problems, unleashed a herd of hundreds goats to eat brush and debris. And to... fertilize things. But they also made for a helluva scene as they cascaded down a hill toward their destination. Imagine sitting in traffic, minding your own business, and then BOOM! Goatslide. 

The video's already gotten millions of views on Berkeley Lab's Facebook page since Friday. Be a member of the human herd and watch it for yourself.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He'd much rather see a dogslide than a goatslide. But certainly not a catslide. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

