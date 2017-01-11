Here's A Map Showing SF's Most Popular Dog Breeds By Neighborhood

The Labrador Retriever is San Francisco's top dog, according to a new ranking of the city's most popular pups in 2014 by the American Kennel Club.

The above map shows the diversity of San Francisco's favorite dogs across six neighborhoods based on information from the AKC, but it turns out Labs dominated the city in 2014 just like they did nationally, fetching first place on AKC's overall ranking as well. In San Francisco, Labs were followed by the French Bulldog, which was NYC's runaway favorite, and the Golden Retriever took third place. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi shook up the rankings by climbing into the Top 5 at the No. 4 spot, just ahead of the Poodle, according to AKC.