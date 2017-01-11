News

Here's Your Chance to Own the Famous 'Flintstone House'

By Published On 09/02/2015 By Published On 09/02/2015
Wikimedia Commons

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

Turns out you don't have to move to Bedrock to live in the Flintstones' house. 

A famously bizarre looking house in the Bay Area -- lovingly referred to as the "Flintstone House" for its outlandish Stone-Age appearance -- is now on the market for a rumored $4.2 million, according to a report by Curbed. Too bad it's probably not something you can afford as Bronto Crane Operator. And, no, they won't accept payment in Clams. 


 

Related

related

20 TV show houses you can actually buy, and how much they cost

related

20 TV show houses you can actually buy, and how much they cost
Wikimedia Commons

The sprawling, bright orange house has been a popular sight along a stretch of I-280 between Hillsborough and San Francisco since it was built as an "experiment in innovative building materials" in 1976 by architect William Nicholson, according to the report. The inside of the house, however, is a far cry from Wilma's rock-solid decorating. As CBS reported, a remodel in 2007 transformed the interior into something "pulled from the pages of a Dr. Seuss" book. 

With that said, who in the right mind wouldn't want to live there? You know you Yabba Dabba Doo!

Wikimedia Commons

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and officially has the Flintstones theme song stuck in his head. Dammit. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like