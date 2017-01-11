Incredible Aerial Photos of Glowing San Francisco Will Knock Your Damn Socks Off

Usually, you have to be lucky enough to get a window seat on an airplane to get a decent view of dazzling major cities like San Francisco and New York from above at night, but thanks to Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Vincent Laforet, we can finally take in the stunning beauty of SF glowing after dark -- and the images are spectacular.

In the collection of images, titled "AIR: San Francisco 7.2K," Laforet captures the incredible expanse of buildings, bridges, streets, and lights from 7,200 feet above via helicopter -- a unique vantage point few photographers have explored outside of daylight hours, he told Thrillist.